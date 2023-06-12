Captain Beefheart - Electricity

On 27 January 1968 Captain Beefheart and The Magic Band performed on the beach at Cannes, France, in front of the Martinez Hotel. They were in Cannes to perform at the MIDEM music festival. It was filmed for the French TV show Bouton Rouge.

The videos of Electricity and Sure ‘Nuff ‘N Yes I Do are a fantastic document of a tight band on the rise:

Singin' through you to me

Thunderbolts caught easily

Shouts the truth peacefully

Electricity



[Verse 1]

High voltage man kisses night to bring the light

To those who need to hide their shadow deed

Go into bright, find the light

And know that friends don’t mind just how you grow



[Chorus 1]

Midnight cowboy stained in black

Reads dark roads without a map

To free-seeking electricity

Seeking electricity

Midnight cowboy stained in black

Reads dark roads without a map

To free-seeking electricity

Seeking electricity



[Verse 2]

Lighthouse beacon straight ahead

Straight ahead across black seas to free

Seeking electricity





⁣High voltage man kisses night

To bring the light to those who need to hide

Their shadow deed

Hide their shadow deed

High voltage man kisses night

To bring the light to those who need to hide

Their shadow deed

Hide their shadow deed



[Outro]

Seek electricity

Seek electricity

Electricity

Seek electricity

Seek electricity

Seek electricity

Seek electricity

Electricity

