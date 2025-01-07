The Hornet's Nest

This Is The Deep State’s “Hornet’s Nest” Strategy

* Corrupt RINO Mike Turner is warning Americans that ISIS terrorists have infiltrated the U.S. — and are plotting attacks right now!

* This is exactly what the uniparty wants: war with Iran.

* We created ISIS; we fund them; and we use them for regime changes.





Redacted News (6 January 2025)

https://rumble.com/v66mr1j-isis-has-invaded-the-united-states-prepare-for-more-terror-attacks-redacted.html

https://youtu.be/3iqsEU8ByFY