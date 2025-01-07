The Hornet's Nest

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This Is The Deep State’s “Hornet’s Nest” Strategy
* Corrupt RINO Mike Turner is warning Americans that ISIS terrorists have infiltrated the U.S. — and are plotting attacks right now!
* This is exactly what the uniparty wants: war with Iran.
* We created ISIS; we fund them; and we use them for regime changes.
Redacted News (6 January 2025)
https://rumble.com/v66mr1j-isis-has-invaded-the-united-states-prepare-for-more-terror-attacks-redacted.html