Brighteon Broadcast News, Jan 28, 2025 – America will LOSE to China in the AI wars because WOKE IDIOCY and CENSORSHIP killed innovation

- Impact of DeepSea R1 on the AI Industry (0:00)

- Introduction of Enoch and AI Model Classifications (2:58)

- Economic Impact and Critique of US Tech Industry (11:57)

- Special Report: How Censorship and Woke Idiocy Killed American Innovation (18:30)

- Call to Action for America's Future (33:21)

- Challenges and Opportunities for America (1:02:02)

- Conclusion and Final Thoughts (1:08:36)

- Higher CO2 Levels and AI Reasoning (1:14:20)

- Men Cannot Get Pregnant (1:26:40)

- Trump's Executive Orders and Left-Wing Reactions (1:29:33)

- Left-Wing Domination and Sabotage (1:33:12)

- Trump's Achievements and DEI Programs (1:34:27)

- The Dangers of Left-Wing Beliefs (1:39:04)

- The Role of AI in Society (1:53:10)

- The Race to Super Intelligence (1:53:25)

- The Impact of Deep Sea R1 Model (1:54:22)

- The Future of AI and US Competitiveness (2:43:46)

- Censorship and Its Impact on Innovation (2:47:21)

- China's Advantage in Historical Data (2:50:09)

- Introduction of New Health Ranger Products (2:51:58)

- Details on Silver Fresh Toothpaste (2:53:31)

- Supporting the Health Ranger Store (2:54:36)





For more updates, visit: http://www.brighteon.com/channel/hrreport





NaturalNews videos would not be possible without you, as always we remain passionately dedicated to our mission of educating people all over the world on the subject of natural healing remedies and personal liberty (food freedom, medical freedom, the freedom of speech, etc.). Together, we’re helping create a better world, with more honest food labeling, reduced chemical contamination, the avoidance of toxic heavy metals and vastly increased scientific transparency.





▶️ Every dollar you spend at the Health Ranger Store goes toward helping us achieve important science and content goals for humanity: https://www.healthrangerstore.com/

▶️ Sign Up For Our Newsletter: https://www.naturalnews.com/Readerregistration.html

▶️ Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport

▶️ Join Our Social Network: https://brighteon.social/@HealthRanger

▶️ Check In Stock Products at: https://PrepWithMike.com





🔴 Brighteon.io: Brighteon.io/HealthRanger

🔴 Brighteon.Social: https://brighteon.social/@HealthRanger

🔴 Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/naturalnews

🔴 Gab: https://gab.com/NaturalNews

🔴 Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/naturalnews

🔴 Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/HealthRangerReport

🔴 Mewe: https://mewe.com/p/naturalnews

🔴 Spreely: https://social.spreely.com/NaturalNews

🔴 Telegram: https://t.me/naturalnewsofficial

🔴 Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/realhealthrangerstore/