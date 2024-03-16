Marsha Blackburn Rips into HHS Sec. Becerra About Status of Unaccompanied Minors

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
At a Senate Finance Committee hearing on Thursday, Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) questioned HHS Sec. Xavier Becerra about unaccompanied minors crossing the southern border. Over 85,000 are MISSING in the USA with estimates being higher.
Marsha Blackburn Absolutely Lights Into HHS Sec. Becerra About Status Of Unaccompanied Migrant Kids coming across the border.