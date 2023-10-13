Another American Military Air Carrier has Arrived in Israel - with Weapons for the Israeli Army

Another “plane” of the American military air carrier has arrived in Israel. On board are weapons for the Israeli army.

Today, Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin flew to Israel to discuss further actions and the supply of military aid to Tel Aviv.

Adding:

The United States is transferring another pair of its B-1B Lancer bombers to an airbase in the British county of Gloucestershire amid the escalation of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, local publication Gloucestershire Live reported.





The day before, two American bombers arrived at an air base in Gloucestershire.