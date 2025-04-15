The Wheat & The Tares

#oncesavedalwayssaved #salvation #parableofthewheatandtares #CranfieldBaptistChurch #Jesus #bibleteaching #history #christianity #christian #PastorSteveLloyd #rapture #harpazo #God #doctrine #ChartridgeMissionChurch #chesham #thefriendliestfellowship





Steve Lloyd, Pastor of Cranfield Baptist Church in Bedford, once again blesses Chartridge Mission Church with another sermon. This time, we are on the controversial topic of 'once saved, always saved'. Pastor Steve uses The Bible's parable of the Wheat and the Tares to illustrate his viewpoint on the debate. Whatever your view, this is a thought-provoking presentation on salvation and what it means to walk God's narrow path.





Pastor Steve Lloyd is also the President of the Bible Prophecy Foundation. https://www.bibleprophecyfoundation.org/





Chartridge Mission Church was founded in 1844 and is still located in the village of Chartridge, just outside of Chesham, in the beautiful Chiltern Hills of Buckinghamshire, England, UK.





Filmed on Sunday, 13th April 2025.





