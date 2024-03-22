Google's New Election Interference Scheme is an Orwellian BLOODBATH

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Google has changed the definition of bloodbath in its search engine, contravening the fact that Google Gemini stated that they get their definition from Merriam-Webster who still have the old, informal definition listed, as well as DuckDuckGo, which still keeps it as a descriptor of economic devastation.
It's completely Orwellian, it's a subtle move to change the votes of the public. Google has turned into an evil company.
