Culture War | Guest: Patti Garibay | American Heritage Girls | Girls Scouts’ Indoctrination | DEI Propaganda | “Why Curse The Darkness When You Can Light A Candle”

Today, Patti Garibay joins the Moms on a Mission Podcast to introduce her book, “Why Curse The Darkness When You Can Light A Candle’, along with sharing her courageous story of how she started American Heritage Girls (AHG) 28 years ago to stand up to the woke agenda infiltrating the Girls Scouts back then! She shares that AHG is a Christ -centered, character development program for girls ages 5-18. They come alongside the local Church or private school so they can own the AHG ministry and they are able to use it to forward their mission. The AHG mission, as a ministry, is to build women of integrity through service to God, family, community, and country. Their oath is, “I promise to love God, cherish my family, honor my country and serve in my community”. She exposes the jaw-dropping donation of $84.5 million in 2022, the largest donation in the history of Girl Scouts, from MacKenzie Scott, Jeff Bezos’ ex-wife, which has systematically ushered in the new woke Girls Scouts of America’s Camp Culture Code. The Camp Culture Code states, “We ask all staff, volunteers, parents, caregivers, and youth to commit to working towards LGBTQIA+ allyship, anti-racism, and anti-oppression. The Girl Scouts “stand against hate” and are “not a good fit for you and your child” if you aren’t open to participating in “anti-racism and LGBTQIA+ allyship work.”







www.AmericanHeritageGirls.org

www.whycursethedarkness.com

Girl Scouts of America’s New Woke Camp Culture Code:

http://www.gsema.org/content/dam/girlscouts-girlscoutseasternmass/documents/outdoor/gsema-camp-culture-code.pdf

www.momsonamission.net



