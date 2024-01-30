White Victims of Multiculturalism - 1859 - Archie Rutherford - Pruitt is arrested

Archie was asleep in his home, when Pruitt broke in and attacked him. He hit Archie in the head with a glass decanter, before hitting him with a cast iron pan, then stabbing him multiple times in the head and neck. Archie’s wife found his body with an electrical cord wrapped around his neck. Pruitt was connected to the case by DNA evidence 40 years later.
