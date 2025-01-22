Binder HOWTO - YOU MUST CLEAN! GUT HEALTH 101

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
https://uthrivelabs.com/Binder_p_55.html
Binding is an absolutely essential part of detox. Incidentally it should also be your STARTING POINT. As your body pulls out heavy metals, forever chemicals, microplastics, dead parasites, etc. from cells/organs these then need to be escorted out via the gut. Left to roam free, toxins wreak havoc and can make you quite sick (called a Herxheimer reaction). The solution to most issues is quite simple, clean your gut & neutralize toxins. A fact underappreciated by medical experts is that 80%+ of your immune system resides in the gut, this IS your gut microbiome. Much like everything else, your gut/immune system needs to be maintained from time-to-time. Binding, salt flushing, laxative teas, and probiotics help serve this function. Comprised of FOUR powerful food-grade, organic binders you can easily bind/remove all sorts of toxic junk that may be roaming around.