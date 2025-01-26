© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Ep #2 - 9/11: Crime Scene to Courtroom - "Grand Jury Meets Fires of WTC 7 — Deception of NIST" (v9)
34 views • 7 months ago
In this episode, The RG911 and LC911 team join forces and enter the board room to introduce the Grand Jury to our background and mission, and to the third tower to be destroyed on 91/1 - World Trade Center 7. We walk them through the evidence of the fires in the building, and the fraudulent claims made by the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST).Show more
We destroy NIST's Building 7 fire induced progressive collapse claims one by one — with the help of our panel of experts for this episode: Firefighter Captain Raul Angulo and Firefighter Erik Lawyer from from Seattle FD, fmr. Fire Chief & Commissioner Chris Gioia from Franklin Square in NY, Highrise Architect David Mack, and Fire Protection Engineer Brendan Murphy!
You can join them to evaluate the evidence and assist in the legal process, learning for instance that office fires have never brought down a steel-framed fire-protected skyscraper in history. We dive into the rampant corruption of NIST at Building 7.
More info: https://911C2C.org
