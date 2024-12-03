BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

I am thankful that our voices were heard!
The Real Dr Judy
The Real Dr Judy
292 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
36 views • 6 months ago

(found on Dr. Judy's transcripts: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/ )

Clay Clark: Is there anything in particular that you're most thankful for headed into this Thanksgiving?

Judy Mikovits, PhD: Well, absolutely! That the American people stood up and spoke their voices. Their voices were heard. And so I'm thankful for Trump, Kennedy, Tulsi Gabbard, everybody who worked. You Clay Clark, everybody at all these sites, all we wanted to do was talk to each other. So I'm so grateful for everybody that participated, often at great cost in every way. I'm thankful for that. And Pastor Rob McCoy, Charlie Kirk, Turning Point USA. So we're here in a point where it's God, Family, country. So we took care of country. Country is fine. So what I tell everybody right now is, you know, love your family. Get back to your family. There are people who are hurting because they feel like they lost. And what we have to say this time is, hey, let's have some fun. So Mikki Willis, Plandemic The Musical, Dell Bigtree. So for everybody this Thanksgiving, please sit down with your family and watch Plandemic The Musical, plandemicseries.com have a little music. See a little love story. See how you know love wins, and that's the really fun part here.

11/20/2024 - Thrivetime Show: https://rumble.com/v5rfllq-dr.-judy-mikovits-will-donald-j.-trump-and-robert-f.-kennedy-jr.-be-able-to.html

Uncensored Books: https://therealdrjudy.com/uncensored-books

Keywords
healthnewstruthgratitudemikovits2024 election
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy