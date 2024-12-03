I am thankful that our voices were heard!

(found on Dr. Judy's transcripts: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/ )

Clay Clark: Is there anything in particular that you're most thankful for headed into this Thanksgiving?

Judy Mikovits, PhD: Well, absolutely! That the American people stood up and spoke their voices. Their voices were heard. And so I'm thankful for Trump, Kennedy, Tulsi Gabbard, everybody who worked. You Clay Clark, everybody at all these sites, all we wanted to do was talk to each other. So I'm so grateful for everybody that participated, often at great cost in every way. I'm thankful for that. And Pastor Rob McCoy, Charlie Kirk, Turning Point USA. So we're here in a point where it's God, Family, country. So we took care of country. Country is fine. So what I tell everybody right now is, you know, love your family. Get back to your family. There are people who are hurting because they feel like they lost. And what we have to say this time is, hey, let's have some fun. So Mikki Willis, Plandemic The Musical, Dell Bigtree. So for everybody this Thanksgiving, please sit down with your family and watch Plandemic The Musical, plandemicseries.com have a little music. See a little love story. See how you know love wins, and that's the really fun part here.

