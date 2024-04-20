Quo Vadis





In this video we share Our Lord's Message to Valentina Papagna for April 7, 2024





Here is the Divine Mercy message of Our Lord to Valentina:





During the Holy Mass for Divine Mercy Sunday at 3 p m.





During the Holy Mass for Divine Mercy Sunday, our Lord Jesus appeared wearing a beautiful white tunic and exquisite red mantle.





He said, “Valentina, My child, today, all churches celebrate My Divine Mercy.





It is a very special devotion after My Passion and Resurrection that I offer for humanity—that I care and love to save all souls who venerate Me.”





At that point, our Lord smiled and said, “But I will tell you a little secret.





The celebration of the Divine Mercy, in all My churches throughout the world, are preparing for My Second Coming.





But they don’t know about this.





You still have to go through trials and tribulations a little longer, but then a New Spring will be sent from Heaven, such as you have never experienced before.





It will be nothing but joy and happiness.





Valentina, give hope to people and tell them of My Coming that will soon reign on earth. It will be all New Creation that I Am preparing.





Tell them to be courageous and to pray and to trust in Me.”





Usually, our Lord talks about His mercy and encouraging people to repent, but now He is speaking of His Coming, which is very close.





Our Lord Jesus was filled with immense joy and love when He was telling Me this Good News.





He wants people to have hope and trust in Him.





Thank You, Lord Jesus, for this encouraging news You give us. We love You.





Also on April 7 Our Lord gave another message to Valentina.





That other April 7, 2024 message or Our Lord to Valentina follows here:





Humanity is Blind to All Our Lord’s Warnings





During the morning Holy Mass at Saint Patrick’s Cathedral, our Lord Jesus appeared.





Looking sad, He said, “Valentina, My child, the message I gave you on the 3rd of March (2024) was a warning for the world.





It was not very well accepted by humanity—for humanity to return back to God and of conversion and repentance.





My warning was almost ignored.





How sad and painful that is for Me, for humanity to refuse My Mercy!”





“Let Me warn you:

My justice has already started and is reaching many parts of the earth, with natural catastrophes, deluge of rain, floods, and earthquakes.





At your door is war and famine, and you are still blind to all the warnings I Am sending you.”





“You should go on your knees and beg Me not to send you such an awful punishment that is hanging above the world.”





Valentina is an Australian Roman Catholic in good standing, who has the full support of her Spiritual director and parish priest.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AIfs9CZvznsquo