New images have emerged from the meeting place of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and Western specialists, showing that there is no chance of survival at the landing site of the Russian Army's Iskander missile, in one of the restaurants in Krivoy Rog, Kryvyi Rih The video circulated online on April 6, 2025, at the meeting place of the Ukrainian commanders and Western instructors, in the Magellan restaurant not far from the city center, where a high-precision Russian missile with a high-explosive missile hit the meeting place at 6:49 on April 4. The footage shows severe damage to the roof of the one-story civilian building, where Kiev has been known to periodically use civilian infrastructure, and this time held military meetings, located in the residential area of the recreation center. As a result of the attack, Ukraine lost up to 85 foreign servicemen and Western officers, and up to 20 motor vehicles were affected, the Russian Defense Ministry reported on April 5.

The Iskander attack on Magellan shows that Russian forces are focused on targeting the military, even though they are hiding in civilian infrastructure. The impact hit Ukraine significantly, with the broader strategy crippling Ukrainian planning and operational capacity with the West, further disrupting their operations. Less than 24 hours after the attack, Kiev immediately accused Russia of using cluster bombs, which they said killed 12 civilians and injured 50, including children, after a Russian missile hit Magellan restaurant, according to Ukrainian media. However, local residents filmed the incident showing a single explosion with a column of smoke and dust rising—the hallmark of a high-explosive fragmentation warhead, not a cluster bomb. Cluster bombs typically produce multiple explosions in the air as the submunitions disperse. The attack was precise, using a missile equipped with a high-explosive warhead, not a cluster warhead, according to witnesses.

Meanwhile, an Ukrainian woman told on social media that minutes before the attack at Magellan restaurant, she said she had planned to sit there with her friends, but they were not allowed in because there was “some kind of gathering” there. However, Ukraine-West’s mistake in choosing the right location, eventually detected by Russian intelligence, led to a single missile hit!

Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY





To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net