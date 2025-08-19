© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Science girl - This lady can control the pupil’s dilation and constriction — can you do it
AI Overview: The "Science Girl" you're referring to, who can control pupil dilation and constriction, is likely the individual featured in a recent case study. While it was previously thought impossible for humans to directly control their pupils, a 2021 study documented a person who can dilate and constrict their pupils at will. This ability is not a reaction to light or other external factors, but rather a conscious control over the muscles of the iris.
Here's a more detailed explanation:
The Phenomenon:
Some individuals, like the subject in the case study, can consciously control their iris muscles, which directly affect pupil size.
How it works:
This ability is thought to involve flexing or relaxing the muscles in the iris, similar to how one might flex a muscle in their body.
Not a typical response:
Pupil dilation and constriction are usually involuntary responses to light, focus, or
emotional states like fear or arousal. The ability to control these changes at will is rare.
Research:
Scientists have explored the possibility of voluntary pupil control, with some studies investigating whether it can be conditioned through biofeedback.
Implications:
Understanding this phenomenon could provide insights into the workings of the nervous system and potentially have applications in fields like biofeedback and visual perception.
Source: https://x.com/gunsnrosesgirl3/status/1957342813261119988
