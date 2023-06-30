Families Under Attack As Marriage Rates Plummet: Depopulation: 25% Of 40-Year-Olds Never Married

Stew Peters Show





June 29, 2023





A record high 25% of 40 year-olds have never been married!

Pro-Natalist activist Simone Collins is here to talk about the importance of families and having babies.

In 1980 only 6% of Americans got to the age of 40 without getting married.

The depopulation agenda is real and it starts by destroying the institution of the family.

Infertility is a growing problem and one of the solutions to combat this to marry young and start a family.

Modernity is discouraging young people to get married and begin their lives.

Extended adolescence produces a generation of weak men and women who are not fulfilled.

It is becoming increasingly difficult for men and women to form lasting relationships because “hook up apps” have completely destroyed traditional dating.

There is a growing distrust of women and their entitlement.

That’s why many Gen Z men are sterilizing themselves via vasectomies.

They do not want women to trap them with child support payments for 18 years.

People who are in robust religious communities have a better chance to find a husband or wife.

Progressivism is completely linked with learned helplessness and constant victimhood status.

