Prophecy 51 - The Clarion Call Of The 144,000! Book of Revelation Bride (Barter System Coming! Weapons Reversed Upon the evil ones. True Bride & Guests won't take mark of the beast 666) mirrored

YAHS Amightywind Prophecy 51 The Clarion Call Of The 144,000 the Call of the Bride of YAHUSHUA.Weapons Reversed Upon the evil ones. Wealthy greedy pastors Exposed! The worse are the reprobate antichrist preachers like Benny Hinn/Mike Murdock/Kenneth Copeland/Joel Osteen/John Hagee and others.

The only reason to listen to any of the teachings from the antichrist preachers is to expose them like in video but you must know for sure this is YAHS Will. And you must be mature in YAHUSHUA/JESUS and well prayed up and covered, it is very serious. YAH'S Amightywind Ministry is full of prophecies and teachings that expose fake despicably wicked preachers that torture flocks just like their father the devil does. Please be careful!



YAHS AMIGHTYWIND PROPHECY 51

THE CLARION CALL OF THE 144,000,

FEAR NOT MY BELOVED LITTLE ONES,

"I AM" RAISING UP A STANDARD AGAINST THE EVIL ONES!

Given to Apostle Prophet Elisheva Eliyahu

November 2, 2001

****

To see all the Revelation please go to link below https://www.amightywind.com/en/prophecies.html

please visit YAH'S Amightywind Ministry at

https://amightywind.com/home.html

And check out Apostle Elisheva's Youtube Channel, Yahsladyinred. Please Subscribe to her channel and give a thumbs up to the videos there here is the link:

https://www.youtube.com/YAHSladyinred

You can also watch this video on rumble please click here:

https://rumble.com/veiti3-outcry-from-israel-to-the-world.html

Please leave a comment and please leave me a rumble by pressing the plus sign under the video.

You can also subscribe to my Rumble channel here:

https://rumble.com/c/c-443994 ​

You can also watch the uncensored versions of my videos there, so come on and join us and rumble in YAHS jungle!

If you wish to receive YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH as your LORD and SAVIOR today, please click the link below to read and pray along with me the salvation prayer. If you do choose to give your Life to YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH and receive HIM into your heart, please write me to let me know so we can rejoice together with you.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XYykXfItzCw

In YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH'S name, love and shalom, Apostle Prophet Elisheva Eliyahu

AmightyWind YDS Song/Anthem as heard in outro:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-4hycw7jksc

To contact YAHS Beloved Apostle Elisheva

https://amightywind.com/en/contact.html#fh5co-contactme



***

Mandatory Worship from satanic one world Superchurch

https://amightywind.com/en/markofthebeast.html



The False Blue Beam Rapture mock the Holy Rapture:

https://amightywind.com/en/bluebeamteaching.html



Why we use the Sacred Names of YAHUVEH, YAHUSHUA and SHKHINYAH GLORY:

https://amightywind.com/en/whyhebrewnames.html