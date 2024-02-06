Ukrainian Border Guards Found a Young Man Hiding Under the Car Seat who was Attempting to Escape to Romania - Desperately Paid $9000 for a Ride

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Ukrainian border guards found a young man hiding under the car seat who was attempting to escape to Romania.
The State Border Guard Service of Ukraine stated that the young man confessed to paying $9000 for this.
🐻 Spent $9000 and now his only hope is that Russians capture him alive. Very sad.
Adding:
“Your card has been blocked for failure to appear at the military registration and enlistment office.”
In Ukraine, banks allegedly have begun to block bank cards for draft dodgers.