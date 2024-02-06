BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Ukrainian Border Guards Found a Young Man Hiding Under the Car Seat who was Attempting to Escape to Romania - Desperately Paid $9000 for a Ride
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1216 followers
68 views • 02/06/2024

Ukrainian border guards found a young man hiding under the car seat who was attempting to escape to Romania.

The State Border Guard Service of Ukraine stated that the young man confessed to paying $9000 for this.

🐻 Spent $9000 and now his only hope is that Russians capture him alive. Very sad.

Adding:

“Your card has been blocked for failure to appear at the military registration and enlistment office.”

In Ukraine, banks allegedly have begun to block bank cards for draft dodgers.

