You are born of God | Day 4, STC 2022 | Prophet Ezekiah Francis | Berachah Prophetic Ministries

You are born of God
Day 4, Short Term Intensive Course 2022
From God's Heart... | 11 May 2023 | Prophet Ezekiah Francis | Berachah Prophetic Ministries
Watch in Tamil (தமிழ்)
https://youtube.com/live/n7X8J3Coeqc
Watch in Hindi (हिंदी)
https://youtube.com/live/9w6Z5dLb_wA
Watch in Telugu (తెలుగు)
https://youtube.com/live/ZjLpUjW5cPY
Watch in Malayalam (മലയാളം)
https://youtube.com/live/Mm5ca_E2yAs
Watch in Kannada (ಕನ್ನಡ)
https://youtube.com/live/wlaIUIL5E2M
Watch in German
https://www.youtube.com/live/jE8_2CAsJyY
To share your testimonies & for prayers, contact us
+91-44-26501290
(or) Send your prayer requests to the link
https://linktr.ee/berachahpropheticmi...
