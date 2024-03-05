BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Earth is a PRISON PLANET and the PRISONERS Will be SET FREE
End the global reset
132 views • 03/05/2024

Are we living on a prison planet? Yes we are! Does the Bible have anything to say about this? Answer is yes once again. From birth to death we are imprisoned in a life that should not be. This is not the life that the Father in heaven originally planned for us. We are to overcome everything that devil has thrown at us along with his world governments. We are overthrown the devil's headship over the earth and destroy his entire kingdom of darkness by spiritual arms.

freedombibleearthreligionunderstandingprisonplanetlessonsthe truthprisonershow to be freehow do we knowit is comingthe world is badcaptive set free
