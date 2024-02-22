How To Take The Dog's Guard Down I Before & After Ep 94

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Feb 21, 2024
Jindol and Jinsoon are the dogs that Butler takes care of with his wife. However, after his wife died and he had to move to the other house, the dogs didn't follow him for a certain reason. He tried his best to take them home but despite his effort, he wasn't successful due to the dog's wariness. Could the dogs safely be rescued and open up their hearts to the Butler again?
