THE WORLD HEALERS - EASTER SUNDAY INSIGHTS - 31ST MARCH 2024

SUNDAY 6 PM UK -10 AM PACIFIC-1 PM EASTERN

Soul Contract Readings

Decoding the Spiritual Map of Your Life so you can align with and manifest your soul purpose



Do you feel that there is something very important you are here to do in this life that has been hidden from you, that you have been seeking for your entire life?

But you just can’t quite get to what it is.

That there is always one challenge after another blocking you from turning it into a living reality.



A Soul Contract Reading uses the sounds of Ancient Hebrew and channelled Ancient Wisdom to:

Reveal the truth of how your life is really meant to work

and empowers you to manifest your hidden Soul Purpose

Join us on a journey of going deeper into the mystery of your life where you will:

Discover the precise strategy and solutions for overcoming your greatest challenges in life.

Express your natural talents in a deeper way

Start manifesting your heart felt dreams

Learn how to create better relationships

so that you can enjoy that deeply fulfilled life you have always desired



A Soul Contract Reading is an accurate, in depth, channelled system of spiritual interpretation that will empower you to do this by decoding the secrets of the blueprint of your life hidden within your birth name.

A chart based on the sounds of Ancient Hebrew, contained within your birth name describes the energies set in place by your soul for this life that create your reality in each moment. This work is based on the Kaballah and is also known as the Spiritual Numerology of Moses. It describes your:

karma/challenges

talents

goals/dreams

soul destiny/life purpose

The chart is interpreted to place your life experiences into perspective and to show where you are going.

Name changes and significant relationships in your life are explained to show how you have evolved to where you are today.

Recommendations are made to help you achieve your maximum potential in life.

Name Optimisation can also be undertaken to help you achieve your maximum potential in life.

For parents: understanding your child’s soul contract can help you lead them in life.

Baby names: we are happy to help you choose an optimal name for your child.