Human Hybridization with Jacquelin Smith Part 1 of 2

Jacquelin Smith is at https://www.jacquelinsmith.com/ . She is a star and animal communicator, discussed her experiences as a human-ET hybrid, created through genetic alteration by star beings. She shared her interactions with hybrid children, who are created through various methods, including implantation and DNA manipulation. Jacquelin emphasized the importance of the hybridization program for humanity's evolution, noting that it has been ongoing for millennia. She also highlighted the role of hybrid children as bridges between different races and their contributions to cosmic evolution. The discussion included questions about the integration of star children into human society and the implications of the hybridization program for individual and collective evolution.





Action Items

• Contact Jacquelin Smith at [email protected] to schedule a session for a star origin reading or to connect with hybrid children.

• Consider the questions Jacquelin suggested when supporting someone who is exploring their gender identity, such as whether they are clear on their choice and how it may impact their life and purpose.

• Reach out to Jacquelin if interested in learning more about the hybridization program and her experiences.





Outline





Introduction of Jacquelin Smith and Her Background

• Brian Ruhe introduces Jacquelin Smith, highlighting her background as a star and animal communicator, light linguist, and author of three books.

• Jacquelin begins her talk, explaining that her mother was taken aboard a star ship while pregnant with her, and she was genetically altered with a cocktail of seven different DNA from seven different races.

• Jacquelin describes her experiences on the star ship, interacting with various star beings and learning star languages.

• She mentions the hybrid children on the ship and their telepathic communication abilities.





Jacquelin's Experiences on the star ship

• Jacquelin shares her experiences of being on the star ship, including playing with energy balls and creating holographic images.

• She describes a subspace bubble experience where she learned about different planets and star systems.

• Jacquelin talks about the love and unconditional support she received on the star ship.

• She mentions the hybrid children on the ship and their various appearances, including three-eyed children and those with almond eyes.





Jacquelin's Hybrid Children and Their Missions

• Jacquelin discusses her 40 hybrid children and her visits to them on the ships.

• She explains the importance of visiting the hybrid children to help them thrive and integrate their human DNA.

• Jacquelin shares a story about a hybrid child named Asalon who left her body in a conscious way and later reincarnated as one of Jacquelin's hybrid children.

• She emphasizes the significance of the DNA exchange between humans and star beings in broadening conscious awareness and spiritual evolution.





The Hybridization Program and Its Purpose

• Jacquelin explains that the hybridization program is about evolution and helping humanity evolve.

• She mentions the accelerated time and the impact of solar activity on DNA and human evolution.

• Jacquelin talks about the importance of living from the heart and the role of light language in shifting DNA and supporting the blueprint.

• She shares her experiences with her hybrid children and their various roles, including being healers and intergalactic engineers.





Thanks to April for making the thumbnail.





Join our Meetup and be in our Zoom videos! https://www.meetup.com/preparing-for-alien-contact

Our Univesity Galacticus website is https://universitygalacticus.org/





Please download any of my videos and copy them to your own channels to spread the word.





All video playlists: https://www.bitchute.com/profile/yRDt6pN0WgUf/ or click on "Click here for Playlists" and scroll down.

Donate: http://www.brianruhe.ca/please-donate/

Bitcoin: 15Ls63J21zzhAPE7ke4P2JhaHyAEhUrJVe

Volunteer your time. Be part of a group. https://www.brianruhe.ca/volunteer/





My website: http://www.brianruhe.ca

https://www.facebook.com/brian.ruhe.353

https://twitter.com/BrianRuhe

https://vk.com/brianruhe





MP3 audios and video at: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/brianruhe

My priorities: http://www.brianruhe.ca/welcome

Flickr: https://www.flickr.com/photos/194226686@N07





My three books are available at Amazon.

https://www.amazon.com/s?k=brian+ruhe&crid=1ZU2U0DOIY0QG&sprefix=%2Caps%2C101&ref=nb_sb_ss_recent_1_0_recent





Phone into Brian Ruhe's live radio show at 1-603-635-4946 any Tuesday from 6-8 pm EST at Studio B at https://revolution.radio