Quo Vadis





August 7, 2023





In this video we share Our Lord's Message to Father Michel Rodrigue on the Great Darkness Coming to the World.





Mystic Father Michel Rodrigue received a message with a foreboding tone.





On October 13, 2019, before the virus became worldwide, Father Michel quoted Jesus Christ as saying the following message:





“I am the Lamb of God. Soon, I will open the seven seals to fulfill the will of My Father.





Whoever welcomes you, welcomes Me, and welcomes the blessing of My Father.





“When you see the Host, you see My Body and My Blood.





You see My face that is presented to you as white, shining bread.





I am the Bread of Life for everyone.





Who will eat this Bread of Life will rise on the last day.





“A great darkness is coming now upon the world: a darkness of sin, of misery, of My white face in the Holy Eucharist with an abominable sacrilege.





At that moment, time will be up.





A great disaster will engulf the world, as never before.

Rome will fall.





“The sign will be in the sky, and the hand of My Father will vanquish the darkness of Satan, his false prophet, and his slithering acolytes.





“The seal will be broken.





Prepare yourself for this day.





My Mother will protect My just everywhere in the refuges prepared by her Immaculate Heart.





“My son, Michel, you will have great responsibilities on your shoulders.





Know that the burden will be light, and the joy of My children will be great.





Happy are those who are called to the supper of the Lamb.





I cherish and protect them.





I nourish them.





I bless them.





They will not fear the pestilence of the enemy.”





Amid all these dire warnings, the Blessed Mother has continued to preach on how we should lead our lives and that we need not be afraid.





In her last monthly apparition to Mejuhgoria visionary Mirjana last March 18, 2020 the Blessed Mother gave the following message:





“Dear children: My Son as God has always looked beyond time.





I, as His mother, see through Him through his time.





I see beautiful things and bad things.





But I see that there is love and it must be made sure that it is made manifest.





My children, you cannot be happy if you do not love one another, if you do not have love in every situation and in every moment of your life.





And I as a mother come to you through love.





“To help you know true love, to know my Son.





This is why I call you to continually renew your thirst for love, faith and hope.





The only source from which you can quench your thirst is trust in God, my Son.





My children in times of anxiety and renunciation, it is enough that you seek the face of my Son.





“Live his words and don’t be afraid.





Pray and love with sincere feelings, with good deeds and help that the world changes and my heart triumphs.





Like my Son, I also tell you to love one another, because without love there is no salvation.





I thank you my children.”





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pteCNnrG53Q