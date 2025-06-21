Are We Saved by Grace or Good Works?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Are we saved by grace—or do we have to earn it by being good enough? In this powerful devotion, Pastor Roderick Webster unpacks Ephesians 2 and Titus 3 to make a compelling case: Salvation is by grace, not works. If you’ve ever worried about “losing your salvation” because of sin or failure, this message will give you solid biblical assurance.
You’ll discover what it truly means to be saved by grace through faith, how God’s mercy withholds judgment we deserve, and why no amount of good deeds can earn what Christ has already freely given. Plus, you’ll learn the difference between working for your salvation and working it out in daily obedience.
00:00Introduction and Greetings
00:38Reflection on Daniel W. Whitley's Song
01:27The Assurance of Salvation
01:57Salvation by Grace Through Faith
03:07The Gift of Salvation
04:08Living Out Your Salvation
06:17Misconceptions About Sin and Salvation
08:04The Role of Mercy in Salvation
09:26Conclusion and Final Thoughts