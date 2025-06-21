BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Are We Saved by Grace or Good Works?
The Daniel Collins
The Daniel Collins
21 followers
5 views • 2 months ago

Are we saved by grace—or do we have to earn it by being good enough? In this powerful devotion, Pastor Roderick Webster unpacks Ephesians 2 and Titus 3 to make a compelling case: Salvation is by grace, not works. If you’ve ever worried about “losing your salvation” because of sin or failure, this message will give you solid biblical assurance.

You’ll discover what it truly means to be saved by grace through faith, how God’s mercy withholds judgment we deserve, and why no amount of good deeds can earn what Christ has already freely given. Plus, you’ll learn the difference between working for your salvation and working it out in daily obedience.

Keywords
spiritual growthsalvation by graceeternal securitymercy of godrighteousness by faithwords from the wordpastor roderick webstergospel truthbiblical salvationgrace vs workschristian assurancegnbcsaved foreverephesians 2v8titus 3v5saved by faithcan you lose salvationrenewing of the holy ghostnot of works
Chapters

00:00Introduction and Greetings

00:38Reflection on Daniel W. Whitley's Song

01:27The Assurance of Salvation

01:57Salvation by Grace Through Faith

03:07The Gift of Salvation

04:08Living Out Your Salvation

06:17Misconceptions About Sin and Salvation

08:04The Role of Mercy in Salvation

09:26Conclusion and Final Thoughts

