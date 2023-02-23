GATEWAY EXPERIENCE declassified CIA document and a terrific analysis of consciousness and beyond

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This is one of the most interesting reads I’ve come across. It’s rather complex and takes a while to digest but it’s 100% worth it.
It’s an official declassified CIA document and a terrific analysis of consciousness and beyond – known as the Gateway Process.
While it’s an older document and declassified for a while now, the fact that modern developments in science, quantum physics, psychedelics, and neurobiology confirm what’s written within those pages is nothing short of outstanding.