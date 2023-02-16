BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
A MIGHTY ARMY is coming from the NORTH! The INSURRECTION Act of 1807. "And you shall come from your place out of the NORTH PARTS..."
Faithful Lamb
Faithful Lamb
15 followers
Follow
0
57 views • 02/16/2023

“And thou shalt come from thy place out of the north parts, thou, and many people with thee, all of them riding upon horses, a great company, and a mighty army:” Ezekiel 38:15

Will you be saved? Accept Jesus. Obey God. Make sure YOU are on the right side by praying and reading God's Word, His instruction manual for Life!

For quick access to the links and/or videos in this blog, please click this link, "The Insurrection Act of 1807," on FaithfulLamb.com.

The Insurrection Act of 1807.

www.FaithfulLamb.com

www.LightForTheLost.com

www.BibleForBuddies.com

godsatanspiritualitychristianityreligiondevilblessingdragonobediencecursesaccept jesusgod winsjesus savesobey godinsurrection act of 1807satan loses
