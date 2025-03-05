BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
2 Guys Drinking Coffee Episode 201 w/ Randy Barber and Kim Wathen
2guysdrinkingcoffee
2guysdrinkingcoffee
9 views • 6 months ago

Frequent guests on this podcast, Randy Barber and Kim Wathen are joining us this week to talk about a couple of very important topics. First, they have been very involved in the relief effort for the people in North Carolina and Tennessee after the weather weapon, Helene, devastated the region. Randy has made several trips down there from his home in Western New York to bring much needed supplies.

 They will be giving us an update on the situation and if things have improved.

 Then as you all may remember, both Randy and Kim have been instrumental in the fight for election integrity. They have been involved in many different capacities, and they want to bring us up to date on what recently happened in Albany, NY as well as 10 other states involving over 200 volunteers all working together to bring honesty and integrity back to our very broken election system.

electionsreliefcarolinas
