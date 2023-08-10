ONE BIG MAFIA Tearing the System Inside Out - "A Real Removal of All Mafia from US Politics, and a Shut Down of Mafia Operations Worldwide" - Steven D Kelley for President 2024

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
I'm sharing this video, from "The No Choice Man' on YouTube and Rumble.
ONE BIG MAFIA Tearing System Inside Out. THE WHOLE THING IS A FARCEOriginal: https://www.youtube.com/shorts/x7xIvNiVhIc
https://rumble.com/v35te18-one-big-mafia-tearing-system-inside-out.-the-whole-thing-is-a-farce.-sdk202.html
Steven D Kelley For President 2024
Campaign Promise: A real removal of all mafia from American politics, and a shut down of mafia operations worldwide
For the full list of campaign promises from Steven D Kelley to read, and to listen as he discusses each, go to the video mentioned.
💥Steven D Kelley For President 💥Platform 2024 - Steven D Kelley - Aug 3, 2023
https://www.brighteon.com/517d32a1-941f-4528-8531-31043a1c05de
Website
in Progress:
www.stevendkelley2024.com
https://t.me/stevendkelleyforpresident
https://t.me/sdkelleypresident
Non Presidential Sitess:
Join his Telegram - https://t.me/OfficialOccupyTheGettyPage
Follow Steven there, where he can be reached everyday.
Website: https://www.stevendkelley.com/