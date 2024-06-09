CCTV footage depicts the withdrawal of IOF from Al-Nuseirat refugee camp after sneaking in a Humanitarian Truck

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
CCTV footage depicts the withdrawal of #Israeli occupation forces from Al-Nuseirat refugee camp after sneaking in a humanitarian truck. (June 8)
The offensive has resulted in a heinous massacre that claimed the lives of more than 150 #Palestinians and injured hundreds, including children and women.