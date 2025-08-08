Across a painted desert lies a train of vagabonds

All that's left of what we were it's what we have become

Once our empires glorious, but now the empire's gone

The dead gave us the time to live and now our time is done





[Pre-Chorus 1]

Now we are victorious, we've become our slaves

A land of hope and glory building graveyards for the brave





[Chorus]

Have you seen the writing on the wall?

Have you seen that writing?

Can you see the riders on the storm?

Can you see them riding?

Can you see them riding?





[Verse 2]

Holding onto fury, is that all we ever know?

Ignorance our judge and jury, all we've got to show

From Hollywood to Babylon, holy war to kingdom come

On a trail of dust and ashes when the burning sky is done





[Pre-Chorus 2]

A tide of change is coming and that is what you fear

The earthquake is a-coming, but you don't want to hear

You're just too blind to see

[Chorus]

Have you seen the writing on the wall?

Have you seen that writing?

Can you see the riders on the storm?

Can you see them riding?

Can you see them riding?

Riding next to you





[Guitar Solo]





[Outro]

Have you seen the writing on the wall?

Have you seen that writing?

Can you see the riders on the storm?

Can you see them riding?

Have you seen the writing on the wall?

Have you seen that writing?

Can you see the riders on the storm?

Can you see them riding?

Can you see them riding?

Riding next to you





