The evidence shows more CO2 would lead to a greener more bountiful planet with higher crop yields. Can you see now why CO2 has been vilified ? and your taxes are being squandered on false ‘Green technologies’ which will make us all poorer, colder and prone to food shortages.

97% of scientists agree with those paying for their ‘research’ which is why the opinions of retired ( impartial) scientists should be more trusted.



