Thought Crime; Silent Prayer is Illegal

Isabel has been arrested again for praying silently outside an abortion clinic.

Listen to the words used: "You've said you're engaging in prayer, which is the offense."

"Silent prayer."

"You were still engaging in prayer, which is the offense."

These officers made it clear, it is prayer that is the offence. It doesn’t matter if it’s silent prayer or not, the act of praying is offensive. Thought crime has no place in a liberal society.

