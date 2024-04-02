Gail Angeles - EMF, Environment & Our Bodies

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Celeste sits down with Gail Angeles to talk about EMF, diet, smart meters and the impact it has on your life.
Gail Angeles
https://www.rainbowherbals.com/
EMF Detectors
https://www.amazon.com/s?k=emf+detector&crid=39H1E0QEMCA8&sprefix=emf%2Caps%2C270&ref=nb_sb_ss_ts-doa-p_1_3
Chemical Free Body
Honest, pure and natural ingredients that taste great, and absolutely no harmful man-made chemicals, no binders or fillers, just pure concentrated nature!
https://chemicalfreebody.com/celeste
Use Code: celeste
Donate: https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/celestialrakiya
Celestial Report: https://celestialreport.com/
LinkTree: https://linktr.ee/celestesolum1
Celeste’s Articles: https://shepherdsheart.life/blogs/news
Celestial Report,
Celeste Solum,
Gail Angeles,
EMF,
Electro Magnetic Frequency,
rainbow food rocks,
smart meters,
pulsing electricity,
nano detox bath,
allopathic medicine,
harmonic egg,
wave watch,
environmental medicine,
integrative medicine,
CME,
coronal mass ejections,
solar flares,
5g towers,
auras,
nano detox bath,
Autism,
diet,
environment,