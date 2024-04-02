BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Gail Angeles - EMF, Environment & Our Bodies
Celestial Report-Celeste Solum
Celestial Report-Celeste Solum
187 views • 04/02/2024

Celeste sits down with Gail Angeles to talk about EMF, diet, smart meters and the impact it has on your life.


Gail Angeles

https://www.rainbowherbals.com/

https://rainbowfoodrocks.com/


EMF Detectors

https://www.amazon.com/s?k=emf+detector&crid=39H1E0QEMCA8&sprefix=emf%2Caps%2C270&ref=nb_sb_ss_ts-doa-p_1_3


Chemical Free Body

Honest, pure and natural ingredients that taste great, and absolutely no harmful man-made chemicals, no binders or fillers, just pure concentrated nature!


https://chemicalfreebody.com/celeste

Use Code: celeste


Donate: https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/celestialrakiya

Celestial Report: https://celestialreport.com/

LinkTree: https://linktr.ee/celestesolum1

Celeste’s Articles: https://shepherdsheart.life/blogs/news


Celestial Report,

Celeste Solum,

Gail Angeles,

EMF,

Electro Magnetic Frequency,

rainbow food rocks,

smart meters,

pulsing electricity,

nano detox bath,

allopathic medicine,

harmonic egg,

wave watch,

environmental medicine,

integrative medicine,

CME,

coronal mass ejections,

solar flares,

5g towers,

auras,

nano detox bath,

Autism,

diet,

environment,

Keywords
