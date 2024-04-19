Democrats + Biden Bring Us to Cusp of WWIII + I want PEACE for my Kids

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
As Israel retaliates against Iran, strike into their territory from Iranian land, we are on the brink of World War III. As someone who has been very adventurous, I find myself much more conservative today, and don't want anything, but peace and stability for my children.
#israeliran #trump #peace