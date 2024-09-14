Healthmasters - Ted and Austin Broer Show - September 13, 2024

Episode 2378 - Why do we have articles coming out that say there is no reason to check d3 levels? -What is the importance of D3 during pregnancy? -If you know you are being lied to then why would you trust anything they are trying to get you to take or believe? -What challenges are we going to face in the future? -Why did they declassify operation high jump? -Does Trump not know how to talk to anyone outside his base? -Do you think Trump would be able to end taxes on overtime pay? -North Carolina auto part seller has to pay 10 million dollars for what? -How does the media make the presidential nominees popular or unpopular ?

