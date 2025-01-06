The Push For Disease Surveillance For Greater Control/Anti-Christ Spirits Network To Destroy God’s Son

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A generalized view of my personal growth into the understanding of our world as the digital surveillance is growing in massive leaps and bounds.
A take on bird flu news and the advancing task force that is being built.
ICANN Video remember to pay close attention starting at the 44:00 minute mark as discussion of the new cert server is being discussed but almost losing connection at that moment.
video link
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=DmPlYKfjwbs&pp=ygUQSWNhbm4gb3BlbiBmb3J1bQ%3D%3D