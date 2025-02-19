BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
RED ALERT! MAGA AND EXECUTIVE ORDERS ARE IN THE BIBLE! DESTRUCTION IS IMMINENT!
End the global reset
End the global reset
80 followers
90 views • 6 months ago

If you have sensitive ears this video may not be for you. This is my strongest one and I do my fair bit of yelling but I'm not only excited but also letting the bad guys have it. Just like I will the child support mothers had a destroyed the men across America. And the government and the banks and everyone else that have destroyed us. This video is profitable but it's all about judgment which is already started. This one is over the top I'm just giving you warning about these executive orders and the mega movement that is happening. And where these things are in our Bible.

You can email me for questions or comments at [email protected]

Keywords
ussolardestructionharbingereclipse april eight
