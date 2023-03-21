Beyond the reset: The living hell of the unvaxed (Oleg Kuznetsov - 2023)

Here is an animated short video by Oleg Kuznetsov @ 3D Epix showing what the UN/WEF have planned for the world's populations soon. FEMA Camps, surveillance drones, woke culture, eating bugs, loss of all personal property, Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC), Green Agenda (aka Fake Global Warming/Climate Change) and much more. These Goyim prisons are of course for the True Bloods that didn't take the depopulation jab and survived The Great Reaping (aka Culling). Now it's time to re-educate them to be good little Communists to be the servants for the JEWISH GLOBALIST COMMUNIST SATANIC CABAL. After re-education, the True Bloods will be asked once again to exercise their Free Will to take the mRNA Gene Modifying Technology (aka Mark of the Beast). Those that can not be re-educated & give their consent, will be beheaded and placed in any of the many mass burial sites that were prepared throughout the USA in the 1990s and early 2000s.

