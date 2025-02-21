TSUNAMI OF IGNORANCE / TRUMP ENEMY /AMERICA NOT BEACON OF LIGHT

Powerful Live Stream Thursday February 20th 2025

The great people of the United States of America are LOST

They lack foundation truth and ability to critically THINK

TRUMP HAS SHOWN WHO HE IS NOW AND WHO CONTROLS HIM

The world is desperate for true beacon of light to fight this global evil

It will never be found with Trump/Elon both support Israel genocide





YOU WANT THE TRUTH???

QUIT LISTENING TO IGNORANT UNEDUCATED PEOPLES PLATFORMS

THOSE WHO SUPPORT TRUMP ALT MEDIA ARE A COLOSSAL JOKE

FOOLS AND MORONS EVERYWHERE WE SEE ONLINE WAKE UP





We have before us all in this world massive evidence of a global evil.

It is occurring in EVERY country worldwide it MUST be stopped.





Courts, Police, Governments [service corporations] are all compromised

Only the simple powerful truths shown by Christopher James will stop it.

Otherwise it will be civil war in every country and it is approaching fast.





Donald Trump and Benjamin Netanyahu are 2 Psychopaths

They are involved in massive genocide against Palestinian people

The world will not tolerate this American people must wake up!

Arrest them... common law trial and hang all involved once found guilty





This is another powerful live stream exposing massive evil.

There is only ONE solution... common law courts moving against all involved.

Treason is occurring in every country around the world





Covid 19 a PROVEN LIE... go to bit.ly/awcevidence and download it all.

Never existed [purified or isolated as required] 230 FOI's worldwide proof





WWW.AWARRIORCALLS.COM IS THE ONLY SITE WITH THE SOLUTION





Every Thursday night @ 8pm EST join Christopher James to learn truth

and more importantly the solution for our world





God Speed and God Bless