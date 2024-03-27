BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
EXCLUSIVE General Flynn Calls Baltimore Barge Disaster A Black Swan Event
High Hopes
High Hopes
3282 followers
148 views • 03/27/2024

Banned.Video


March 26, 2024


General Michael Flynn joins Alex Jones live to give his expert analysis of the Baltimore barge-bridge disaster.

Keywords
alex jonesbaltimoredisasterbannedvideoblack swan eventbargegeneral michael flynnexpert analysis
