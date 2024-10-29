NASA's "science" does not stand up to basic scrutiny

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
.....we bust them all the time, faking space... if space was real, why fake it? Here's an interesting tid bit.... if earth was a spinning ball, it would be very very easy to prove, yet no one can prove it. That's because it's not true.... you can't prove something that's not true. What is easy to prove, is that earth is a level, stationary, plane, with the sun, the moon, and the stars, circling above us, and you'd be able to see this, if you'd just take a serious look at the evidence, and stop listening to the propaganda.