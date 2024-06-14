VAXX poisoned hall of fame NBA player dies expectedly

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
REST IN PEACE Jerry West.
###
Julius Erving COVID-19 Vaccine PSA
https://www.youtubeDOTcom/watch?v=BduFxXmReSA
Feb 22, 2021
"One thing I have in common with some of the other Hall of Famers is we’re never afraid to take the big shot, and today is no different. I’m getting vaccinated for my family, my friends and my community. Let’s do this together. For more information on the vaccines, visit CDC.gov.” - Julius Erving
Mirrored - bootcamp
Bootcamp now on Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/chestyp
Please subscribe to him, he has done some excellent work during the plandemic/vaxx genocide.
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/