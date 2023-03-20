Biden: TikTok Ban Showdown. DC Is In Danger. Russia Awards Pilots Who Crashed Into US Drone. War

Before Xi visit, Russia says it held naval drills with China and Iran in Arabian Sea. Russia, China and Iran have completed three-way naval exercises in the Arabian Sea that included artillery fire at targets on the sea and in the air, the Russian defence ministry said on Saturday.





‘Hunting rifles’ — really? China ships assault weapons and body armor to Russia





Russian energy firm helping China's nuclear weapons program is 'direct threat' to US, GOP warns





China’s Xi to meet Putin next week in first visit to Russia since invasion of Ukraine





US-China trade ‘becoming less directly interdependent’ amid decoupling despite ‘misleading’ data





China's U.S. balloon flight was a signal of its war preparations





What happens when academic exchanges between the world’s biggest superpowers collapse?





Russia gives state awards to pilots behind US drone crash





Our Facebook account: https://www.facebook.com/mrdhouse





Our Bitchute account: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/YP8XmO62B19o





Our Brighteon account: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/savinghealthministries





Our Twitter account: https://twitter.com/Biblestudent144





Our Dtube account: https://d.tube/#!/c/bibletruth777





Our Odysee: https://odysee.com/@SavingHealthMinistries:d?r=3mus55bhvL8PRyPeQurQN6H5erwfhTez





Donate, Tithe, or Offerings:

https://www.paypal.me/savinghealth





Cash App: $Mrdhouse





Email: [email protected]

www.savinghealthministries.com

Pastor David House

(757) 955-6871





Please make checks out to Saving Health Ministries and mail to:

PO BOX 41161

Norfolk, VA 23541









#EllenWhite

#Prophecy

#SDA





#PopeFrancis

#SDASermons

#SDA









#LatterRain

#ThirdAngelsMessage

#3rdAngelsmessage

#PresentTruth

#EverlastingGospel

#Revelation14

#Rev14

#4thAngel

#BibleProphecy