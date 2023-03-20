BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Biden: TikTok Ban Showdown. DC Is In Danger. Russia Awards Pilots Who Crashed Into US Drone. War
5 views • 03/20/2023

Before Xi visit, Russia says it held naval drills with China and Iran in Arabian Sea. Russia, China and Iran have completed three-way naval exercises in the Arabian Sea that included artillery fire at targets on the sea and in the air, the Russian defence ministry said on Saturday.


‘Hunting rifles’ — really? China ships assault weapons and body armor to Russia


Russian energy firm helping China's nuclear weapons program is 'direct threat' to US, GOP warns


China’s Xi to meet Putin next week in first visit to Russia since invasion of Ukraine


US-China trade ‘becoming less directly interdependent’ amid decoupling despite ‘misleading’ data


China's U.S. balloon flight was a signal of its war preparations


What happens when academic exchanges between the world’s biggest superpowers collapse?


Russia gives state awards to pilots behind US drone crash


Our Facebook account: https://www.facebook.com/mrdhouse


Our Bitchute account: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/YP8XmO62B19o


Our Brighteon account: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/savinghealthministries


Our Twitter account: https://twitter.com/Biblestudent144


Our Dtube account: https://d.tube/#!/c/bibletruth777


Our Odysee: https://odysee.com/@SavingHealthMinistries:d?r=3mus55bhvL8PRyPeQurQN6H5erwfhTez


Donate, Tithe, or Offerings:

https://www.paypal.me/savinghealth


Cash App: $Mrdhouse


Email: [email protected]

www.savinghealthministries.com

Pastor David House

(757) 955-6871


Please make checks out to Saving Health Ministries and mail to:

PO BOX 41161

Norfolk, VA 23541



#EllenWhite

#Prophecy

#SDA


#PopeFrancis

#SDASermons

#SDA



#LatterRain

#ThirdAngelsMessage

#3rdAngelsmessage

#PresentTruth

#EverlastingGospel

#Revelation14

#Rev14

#4thAngel

#BibleProphecy

Keywords
us china tradesdabible prophecyseventh day adventistfinancial crisischina and russiasda sermonchina spy balloonxi visits russiachina naval drillrussia naval drillarabian sea naval drillchina ships assault weapons to russiachina sends weapons to russiarussia energy firmxi meets putinchina leader meets russian leaderwar preparationsacademic exchangesacademic collapseus drone crash
