Skyfall 2019: Pastor Dean Odle "The Alien Deception & NASA"

Pastor Dean Odle starts off the second day of the Skyfall 2019 conference with a detailed teaching on the alien deception. NASA's lies have been spreading to make us believe there is extraterrestrial life and now more people than ever believe in aliens and actually hope for their invasion. Aliens are nothing more than a demonic delusion meant to deceive and control people.