Welcome To Proverbs Club.Revealing The Motivation.
Proverbs 20:5 (NIV).
5) The purposes of a person’s heart are deep waters,
but one who has insight draws them out.
Proverbs Club Commentary.
True motive can only be determined by intuition of the Wise.
