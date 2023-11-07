Terral03.com Black Star Report for Tuesday, November 07, 2023

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
More info Substack: https://terral.substack.com/. Download a recent Black Star Report Newsletter and Mystery Report Newsletter by visiting https://www.terral03.com. 15 Year Old Emma Kok Sings Voilà: https://youtu.be/KdIhq1tb8Co?si=KtRbUAJMKZJNGIWF
--
Insurance Industry Execs ‘Alarmed’ by Surge in Deaths Among Young People — But Stop Short of Blaming COVID Shots
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/surge-young-people-deaths-insurance-industry/
--
Jordan Draws a Red Line in the Gaza Conflict, Warns Israel of War Declaration
https://bnn.network/international-relations/jordan-draws-a-red-line-in-the-gaza-conflict-warns-israel-of-war-declaration/
--
7th Circuit: AR-15s Not Protected by Second Amendment
https://www.breitbart.com/2nd-amendment/2023/11/04/7th-circuit-ar-15s-not-protected-second-amendment/
--
Read the full reports by subscribing to the Black Star Report Newsletter for just $25 per year at https://www.terral03.com. Terral’s Substack: https://terral.substack.com/
--
Get Your Food! https://mypatriotsupply.com/?rfsn=6079775.af1982
--
Get Your Silver-Gold for SHTF:
Miles Franklin: http://www.milesfranklin.com/
https://terral.substack.com/p/meet-justin-wolk-dans-replacement
Justin Wolk: 952-213-8930. Email: [email protected].
Mention Terral Croft for discount
--
Bioweapon Threats:
Webinar Presentation: https://youtu.be/IoxFckpUq44
How to Mix, Use, and Store Your Nano Silver (Video): https://terral.substack.com/p/how-to-purchase-mix-use-and-store
Earth Clinic: https://www.earthclinic.com/remedies/borax.html
Wiki: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Borax
Morgellons Disease: https://www.brighteon.com/f0038520-18a7-4fc8-b60a-bf68c81896e1
--
NASA Future Strategic Warfare 2025: https://stopthecrime.net/docs/nasa-thefutureof-war.pdf (Page 93)
--
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
--
Dakota Report (Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
--
Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
--
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
--