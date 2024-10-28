Senator Kennedy GRILLS FBI Director Christopher Wray on Lack of Transparency and Equal Justice

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Senators John Kennedy and Bill Hagerty questioned FBI Director Wray on a lack of transparency and equal application of justice, specifically regarding the Jeffery Epstein case. They expressed concern that the Epstein tapes have not been made public, potentially to protect prominent individuals involved.