X22 REPORT Ep. 3043a - The Direction Is Clear, The [CBDC] Has Failed, Gold Destroys The Fed

X22 REPORT Financial News Ep. 3043a - April 11, 2023
The Direction Is Clear, The [CBDC] Has Failed, Gold Destroys The FedGermany is preparing to discontinue their nuclear power plants, this is not going to go well. Business are now moving out of the blue cities, crime and economy have gotten worse. The push for gold and bitcoin is now on the table, the people are waking up and they are realizing we need sound money.
All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.
