BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

The Motorcade of the UN Secretary General - Got through the Crowd of Protesters at the Rafah Checkpoint to Gaza
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1216 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
60 views • 10/20/2023

The motorcade of the UN Secretary General with great difficulty was able to get through the crowd of protesters at the Rafah checkpoint.

Guterres arrived at Egypt's border with the Gaza Strip to allegedly personally supervise the passage of the first trucks through the Rafah land crossing from Egypt to Gaza, which will deliver humanitarian aid to residents of the enclave.

Adding:

Guterres Stood at Rafah Border Demanding It Open - Proves How Useless the UN has Become

The United Nations Secretary General called the trucks waiting at the frontier a lifeline for civilians, adding he is working with partners to achieve it.

Maybe skip the presser and get back to work?

Keywords
israelpalestineegyptgazawest bank
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy